Here's what Sonam Kapoor is wear for her wedding festivities

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja kick off their wedding celebrations on Monday at Sunteck Signature Island, Bandra-Kurla Complex. All eyes are on what Sonam has chosen as bridal wear. Rumours suggest that designers Abu-Sandeep, Anamika Khanna and Anuradha Vakil have been roped in to make her outfits. There is also buzz that she might opt for a made-to-order Ralph & Russo ensemble for the reception.

Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony on Sunday evening was attended by family and friends, which included the who's who of Bollywood. Sonam's siblings Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, cousins Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Arjun Kapoor, uncles Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor, friends Kunal Rawal, Masaba Gupta, filmmaker Karan Johar and many others were in attendance for the special occasion's at dad Anil's residence in Mumbai. Several pictures shared on Instagram have gone viral. After dating each other for two years Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will finally get hitched on May 8, 2018.

To mark daughter Sonam's wedding, Anil Kapoor's wax statue at Madame Tussauds, New Delhi, has been given a makeover. His suited look has been replaced with festive attire.

