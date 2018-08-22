Here's what transpired at Kanika Kapoor's 40th birthday party

bollywood

Kanika Kapoor's 40th birthday party was a star-studded affair.

Karishma Tanna, Kanika Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela and Kiara Advani. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Bollywood singer and socialite Kanika Kapoor brought in her 40th birthday on Monday night. The who's who of Bollywood attended the bash. From the industry scion Ekta Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Urvashi Rautela, Karishma Tanna and Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated the birthday bash of the 'Baby Doll' singer.

Designers Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta and Maheep Kapoor added their charm to Kanika Kapoor's 40th birthday. Kiara, who has become the talk of the town after her stint in Lust Stories, made a splashing entry in her glittery black jumpsuit. Spotted at the party was also Mohabbatein actress, Kim Sharma.



Manish Malhotra and Kiara Advani with the birthday girl. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Kanika Kapoor's colleagues Shekhar Ravjiani, Shaan and wife Radhika, Raghav Sachar and wife Amita Pathak also made their presence felt at the birthday bash. The singer also came and greeted the paparazzi. She also cut a cake with them.



Kanika Kapoor cuts the cake with the media. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Ekta Kapoor had taken a picture with the birthday girl from the party and posted on her Instagram account to wish the singer on her big day.

Kanika Kapoor rose to fame with her song, 'Baby Doll' picturised on Sunny Leone from the film, Ragini MMS 2. Kanika even won an award for Best Female Playback Singer that year. She has also rendered some famous songs like Lovely from Happy New Year, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from Roy, Beat Pe Booty from A Flying Jatt and many others.

