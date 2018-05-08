Here's what transpired at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's sangeet and mehendi ceremony

From Karan Johar dancing to Sukhbir's songs, to Jacqueline Fernandez's mini mehendi, the lowdown on colour-coded Kapoor pre-wedding function



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Following an intimate mehendi ceremony at their Juhu home on Sunday, it was time for a grand celebration — bride Sonam Kapoor threw open the doors of Sunteck Hall in Signature Island Apartments in Bandra Kurla Complex for an elaborate mehendi session yesterday.

Sticking to the dress code laid down on the invite — "Indian festive shades of white" — Bollywood's glitterati came together for the pre-wedding function, ahead of the actor's wedding with Anand Ahuja today.

Sonam looked radiant in a white chikankari Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla couture lehenga while the groom complemented her in a white bandhgala.

Namrata Soni, who Sonam has trusted with her bridal makeup, said, "We kept the makeup traditional — a bronze winged eye with pink lips, and fishtail braid with mogras." Veena Nagra did the mehendi for all the ladies present.

Guests started trickling in by 5 pm, with Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Swara Bhasker being the early birds. Even a fractured leg couldn't dissuade Farah Khan from attending the function.

Though initially reluctant to have hennaed hands, Jacqueline Fernandez finally got a miniature design on her left hand at Sonam's behest.

Johar was the first on the dance floor as he grooved to Sukhbir who belted out his hits. Anil Kapoor dragged Shilpa to the dance floor as the trio jived together. Sonam shook a leg with Fernandez on Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, before grooving to Tareefan.

Rekha found perfect company in Farah Khan's kids. The wedding ceremony is scheduled for 11 am today. The reception in the evening will see performances by Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.





