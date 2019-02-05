Here's where you can donate your hair for wigs for cancer patients

things-to-do

Awareness for cancer gets a shot in the arm at an open-air support event in Bandra. Go, donate your hair for wigs

For 35-year-old Mansi Mehta, it was being witnessed to her mother being consumed by the deadly condition, and the gaps in cancer care given to patients that prompted her to start an NGO in the city two years ago. Since then, OncoHappy has been giving Mumbaikars an opportunity to show their solidarity with cancer patients who have lost their hair to chemotherapy, by either shaving off your hair or donating it to be made into wigs.

Their mission to address cancer patient care has led to six projects, which follows the mantra "While doctors are treating the disease, who is healing the person?" And with their 'baldishappy' sundowner this Sunday, they plan to address the issue of losing hair due to chemotherapy. "Studies show that 40 per cent people fear this, and eight per cent reject their treatment due to this reason!" shares Mehta.



Mansi Mehta

"There is a stigma attached to balding due to cancer and we want to show patients that this is a very small part of the overall journey and not something to be afraid of. We have to learn to embrace ourselves and heal our mind before our bodies," she adds.

They are expecting around 800 to 1,000 people to turn up and will be collaborating with youth groups for the same. Everyone — with treated or untreated hair, but at least 10 to 12 inches of it — is welcome to donate their hair at the venue, for which hairstylists from across the city have volunteered to help out.



Tanvi Singla donates her hair for the cause

"Shaving off your hair is more to support the cause. To donate, it has to be a good length of hair otherwise it becomes redundant. It anyway takes hair from five to seven people to make one wig," says Mehta. A 24-year-old cancer survivor will be shaving her hair off to demonstrate that one doesn't have to be ashamed of it. There will be wigs at affordable prices, a corner for body positivity via body art, an art corner where artists will put up live demonstrations, as well as live performances by music outfits like Bomb Squad and contestants of dance and music shows.

Talks on how people feel about cancer with respect to their bodies will also take place.

The donated hair will be collected, and hair stylists from salons will help with turning it into wigs, after which it will be distributed to hospitals and accommodation centres across the city. The NGO is also in talks with Mumbai salons to make this an ongoing, year-long campaign.

On: February 10, 3 pm onwards

At: Bandra Fort, Bandra West.

Log on to: eventshigh.com (to register for hair donation/shaving)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates