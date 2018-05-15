Here's why Aamir Khan has taxi drivers to thank for his 30 years in film industry

A group of taxi drivers were invited for the screening of Qayamat se Qayamat Tak. Aamir Khan invited taxi drivers to join the screening, as they proved to be a pivotal part of his debut film



Aamir Khan with the taxi drivers at the screening in Mumbai

Aamir Khan who recently completed 30 glorious years in Bollywood with Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, attended a special screening of his debut film. The screening was held amidst fans and the entire cast of Qayamat se Qayamat Tak. Interestingly, a group of taxi drivers were invited too for the screening. Aamir invited taxi drivers to join the screening, as they proved to be a pivotal part of his debut film.

30 years down the line, Aamir still remembers the special gesture. The actor not just invited the Taxi drivers but also went ahead to have an informal chat with them clicked pictures and signed autographs. It was indeed a sweet gesture by Aamir Khan to greet the taxi drivers and thank them for the support which eventually made him a superstar.

The screening was also attended by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, son Junaid, director Mansoor Khan, Dalip Tahil, Rajendranath Zutshi, singer Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, music composers Anand-Milind to name a few. It was a complete reunion affair for the entire cast of the film as they took the fans down the memory lane by sharing various instincts pertaining to the film.

