Here's why Ananya Panday takes up her work with utmost sincerity and dedication!

File image of Ananya Panday. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Actress Ananya Panday who debuted in Bollywood with producer Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 feels that one needs to be very careful while acting as even a small facial expression will get magnified and amplified on the camera.

The actress has garnered a huge fan base in a very short span of time and is always in the limelight. Apart from the number of films she is currently working on, Ananya Panday has also become a favourite for brands that want her as the face for their lines. However, the young lady takes her work very seriously and shows utmost responsibility!

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Ananya said, "The biggest change is people coming up to me to discuss work. Before the film, I was recognized as Chunkey Pandey’s daughter, but now it feels special because people know me for my film. I can’t say I have learned a lot, as I am just one film old, but I have realised that one needs to be very careful while acting, as even a small facial expression will be amplified and magnified in the camera."

Ananya is the daughter of popular comic actor Chunky Panday. In a recent interview to IANS, she had said that she was lucky to be born in the family of an actor as it made her journey in Bollywood much easier. She, however, believed that though being a star kid made her entry into films easy, nobody will invest in someone who is not worthy of it.

"My journey into Bollywood has been very exciting, I feel blessed and lucky. Everyone has their own journey and I have always wanted to do this and when you are born in an actor's family you get to meet people at a very early age. Getting into a room with Karan was easier, but what you do inside the room solely depends on you. I don't think people would put money into someone whom they don't believe in," said Ananya.

The teen sensation also said that she wants to share the screen with her father. "I am waiting for somebody to offer a film where I can share the screen with my dad. I hope someone offers us a film together. It will be too much fun. If someone is listening, please make something happen", Ananya said.

The teen sensation is now shooting for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. A remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake also stars Ananya Pandey as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.

