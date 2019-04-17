Here's why Hrithik Roshan took a walk to the sets of Super 30

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, who had left no stone unturned to slip into Super 30's character had gone an extra mile to shoot for the film. During the week-long schedule in Sambhar Rajasthan for his next Hrithik Roshan walked from the hotel to the location every single day because the road was so narrow that cars couldn't go through the tiny lanes. To avoid causing a stampede, Hrithik Roshan resorted to covering up his face also.

Hrithik Roshan who is fond of traveling to beautiful locations even took the opportunity to click some pictures of the place. On the last day of the shoot, the light-eyed superstar discarded his disguise and the fans who thronged there managed to get selfies with Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan who has earlier delivered stellar performances essaying varied characters across genres has yet again given the testimony of his versatility. Hrithik Roshan will be slipping into the character of a Mathematician who grooms 30 students or the competitive exam of IIT-JEE.

Hrithik Roshan who has earlier delivered stellar performances essaying varied characters across genres has yet again given the testimony of his versatility. The handsome hunk, who made one of the most remarkable debuts of all time in Bollywood, is not only loved for his good looks but also his impeccable dancing skills.

Touted as one of the sexiest men in the world, Hrithik Roshan enjoys a crazy fan following amongst girls as well as proves to be an inspiration for the guys across quarters. Releasing on 26th July 2019, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming next is one of the most awaited films of the year.

