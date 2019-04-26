Here's why Kajol visited Chennai recently
Kajol was in Chennai for a brand endorsement event
Kajol's recent visit to Chennai fuelled speculation about her being in talks for another Tamil film after the Dhanush-starrer VIP 2 (2017). Turns out that the actor was in the city for a brand endorsement event.
She inaugurated a jewellery store in T Nagar, which brought traffic to a halt in the bustling shopping district. Tamil actor Prashanth was also spotted at the event.
She also shared some photos on her Instagram account:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Kajol recently was felicitated an award at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award. On receiving the award she said, "It means a lot. Whenever you get an award, you feel really happy. I am really thankful to the jury."
Kajol was last seen onscreen in 'Helicopter Eela' which didn't do well at the box-office. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said: "As of now, there is absolutely nothing so, maybe I will take a two years' break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon."
Also Read: Kajol on Nysa Devgn's career plans: She is just 16 years old
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Avengers: Endgame - Here's why it's the biggest movie of the year!