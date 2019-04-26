Here's why Kajol visited Chennai recently

regional-cinema

Kajol was in Chennai for a brand endorsement event

Prashanth and Kajol

Kajol's recent visit to Chennai fuelled speculation about her being in talks for another Tamil film after the Dhanush-starrer VIP 2 (2017). Turns out that the actor was in the city for a brand endorsement event.

She inaugurated a jewellery store in T Nagar, which brought traffic to a halt in the bustling shopping district. Tamil actor Prashanth was also spotted at the event.

She also shared some photos on her Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram Traditional all the way... #joyalukkas #fullyready #chennai A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) onApr 24, 2019 at 12:26am PDT

Kajol recently was felicitated an award at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award. On receiving the award she said, "It means a lot. Whenever you get an award, you feel really happy. I am really thankful to the jury."

Kajol was last seen onscreen in 'Helicopter Eela' which didn't do well at the box-office. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said: "As of now, there is absolutely nothing so, maybe I will take a two years' break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon."

