Here's why Kanika Kapoor won't be able to donate plasma for COVID-19 patients

Days after recovering from COVID-19, Kanika Kapoor had expressed desire to donate her blood and plasma for the research work on the pathogen and treatment of Coronavirus patients. However, the singer's offer to donate plasma was rejected because of her family's medical history.

Doctors at Lucknow's King George's Medical University stated that it is against medical ethics to spell out the reasons.

As per experts, Kanika's sample was tested for a number of things before she could donate her plasma. These include her haemoglobin level that should be above 12.5, weight should be more than 50 kg and the patient should not have diabetes, cardiovascular issues, malaria, syphilis and other such ailments.

Earlier, Kanika had called up the head of transfusion medicine department, Prof Tulika Chandra, and volunteered to help. "She called me up and said she really wanted to help other Covid-19 patients. Vice Chancellor Prof M.L.B. Bhatt has given a go ahead on it and we will now be carrying out the tests on her to see if she is fit to donate her plasma," said Prof Chandra on April 28.

Meanwhile, producer Karim Morani's daughter Zoa Morani donated her blood for plasmatherapy trials for COVID-19 treatment at Mumbai's Nair hospital today.

Zoa, who has recently recovered from coronavirus along with her father Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani, took to Instagram to inform everyone about her blood donation. She also mentioned that any person who has recovered from COVID-19 can take part in the cause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoað« (@zoamorani) onMay 9, 2020 at 6:22am PDT

"Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital.. it was fascinating!!! Always a silver lining I suppose... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just in case of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe!!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial, to help others COVID patients recover! Thank you, Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me. hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona," shared Zoa on Instagram on Saturday evening.

