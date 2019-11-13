MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Here's why Kristen Stewart is feeling lucky

Published: Nov 13, 2019, 17:16 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Kristen Stewart has reflected on her journey in the spotlight and her "struggle" to come to terms with her identity

File image of Kristen Stewart. Image sourced from mid-day archives
File image of Kristen Stewart. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Actress Kristen Stewart feels "so lucky" to be living in this particular time in history. Stewart has reflected on her journey in the spotlight and her "struggle" to come to terms with her identity, reports eonline.com.

"I think I'm so lucky to live in this particular time of history," Stewart said. "I just think...if you were to look at kids right now, even just five years, seven to 10 years younger than me, they would find my sort of struggle to come to terms with like identity and communication kind of silly."

"And I feed off them, even though I think that I might've had something to do with feeding that, a little bit, because it was like...not the hardest thing to get to know myself it was just...it takes a few years to actually articulate who you are," she added. "And now that I'm living in a time where that's fully allowed, in a way that is expressed and honest...that wasn't that way five to seven years ago."

On what makes her feel "strong", Stewart said she is so "lucky" to know for a fact that she is telling the right story that "defines" her. "And that I align with the people that I love and that I want to support," Stewart continued. "To be specific, who knows, but I'm very happy right now in feeling not bored and stimulated and progressive and in the place that I need to be to tell the stories that feel true to me."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

kristen stewarthollywood news

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena flirts with Sidharth, Mahira Sharma's huge fight with Paras

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK