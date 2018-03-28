Here's why Kriti Kharbanda is collecting old clothes

Kriti Kharbanda will set an example by giving several of her outfits, which will be donated to an NGO, which works with the underprivileged



Kriti Kharbanda

Veerey Ki Wedding actor Kriti Kharbanda recently shot for an e-commerce brand endorsement. Now, she is extending a helping hand to the online portal's drive to collect old clothes for the needy. Kriti will set an example by giving several of her outfits, which will be donated to an NGO, which works with the underprivileged.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda will essay the role of a Gujarati girl in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is the third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana (YPD) franchise, starring the Deols - Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby.

