Here's why Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's fans won't get to see them together

Hours before the event, which was to be held at a suburban five-star tonight, it was cancelled



Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

The much-touted coming together of ex-flames, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, at a fashion gala, turned out to be a damp squib. Hours before the event, which was to be held at a suburban five-star on Monday, it was cancelled. Deepika and Ranbir were said to be unwell. The event was a fundraiser for Shabana Azmi's NGO.

The magical pair were to be the showstoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra's show, The Walk Of Mijwan, an annual fundraiser fashion show hosted by the Mijwan Welfare Society. The reason given out by the show's spokesperson is that both, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika have taken ill. They further added that the show has been postponed and they will soon announce the new date of the show, where they could see Deepika Padukone and Ranbir create their magic together, not onscreen but on the runway.

However, it's interesting to note how the duo, who split in 2009 after a two-year relationship, has continued to remain friends. The former couple even delivered a blockbuster in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

Talking about the show, both Ranbir and Deepika were quite excited to walk the ramp for its cause. "I have walked the ramp many times before, but this is truly a fashion show with a difference. Manish is attempting to bridge the urban-rural divide by taking the traditional craft of chikankari, and fashioning it into contemporary silhouettes in his signature style," said the Padmaavat actress.

On the other hand, Ranbir said, "I am happy to join hands with them. This is my way of saying — 'Be the change you wish to see in the world."

Also Read: Here's How To Work Well With Your Ex, Just Like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates