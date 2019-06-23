Here's why Ranveer Singh called up his Gully Boy co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi!

bollywood

Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher gets candid with mid-day.com in an exclusive interview, where he speaks about his upcoming projects and dubbing for Chris Hemsworth in Men In Black

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/siddhantchaturvedi

After the success of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy, there's one more actor who has gained enough stardom by playing an equally important role - Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor made his debut from this film by playing rapper MC Sher and is now touching the sky with his talent. Siddhant has already been roped in for some big projects and has also become the voice of the international actor, Chris Hemsworth in Men In Black's Hindi version. Talking about all these things, Siddhant Chaturvedi gets candid with mid-day.com in this interview.

Excerpts:

Is the MC Sher within you forever?

Yes and no. Yes, because it's my first film and people know me by that name and it will always be special. No, because I want to move on to different characters. I want to play different roles and different shades of people. MC Sher will always be treasured and locked in my hearts forever.

How does it feel that despite an A-Lister in the film, you got equal attention?

For me, it was a very strong role. I don't categorise roles as A-listers and B-listers. They are A-listers because they come from filmy family background. Ranveer Singh was great support for me in the film.

Men In Black, there's a video where you are interacting with Chris Hemsworth and teaching him the Gully rap. How does it feel to meet and talk to such stalwarts at such an initial stage of your career?

It feels great because I've just done 1 film and that too not as the lead, in a supporting role. That says that I've left an impact on people's minds. It's my own journey and I haven't taken any reference point from anyone. Dubbing for a lead actor in an international film is a very big deal for me.

What big projects are you working on?

Yes, of course, I am working on some amazing projects but cannot reveal anything about it. I will definitely speak about it at the right time. There are 2-3 things that matter - primarily the script, second and third aspect is the producer and the director. Keeping all these things in mind is very important.

Do you feel you belong to this industry or you're still learning the hacks of it?

I am still learning the hacks of it. I am not someone from the industry. And, I am not even a party person. I think my friends are my team, I like to chill with them. I don't want to get mixed into the glamour thing.

Are you still in touch with Ranveer Singh or any of the co-actors from Gully Boy?

I am in touch with Vijay Varma. Of course, we keep meeting and chatting. Ranveer Singh called me up when he got to know that I am dubbing for MIB and he was very happy like a proud brother.

It's quite difficult to accept Siddhant in the lean avatar that you've acquired. The bulky physique has left a solid impression on the audience. Will we ever see you in that avatar again?

Even I was surprised to watch myself in the bulky physique. My life has changed, my physique has changed because I want to get into the skin of every character that I do. I don't want to get carried away but be entertaining. That's not my real physique, I had built that up for Gully Boy. The biggest part is that I did not know that I could actually put on weight. Getting lean is something that comes very naturally because I have always been a lean child and into Martial arts and dancing.

