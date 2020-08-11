Here's why Rithvik Dhanjani quit Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India

Pavitra Rishta fame Rithvik Dhanjani became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's show, where he was seen opposite Asha Negi. Now, the popular television actor is taking the internet by storm with his stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. After the first few episodes, which were hosted by Farah Khan, the actor decided to quit the show.

The reason to quit the show is due to the current scenario of the world. A source shared in an interview with gizmo sheets, "Rithvik was doing well on the show and was among the top contenders. However, due to a personal commitment, he had to travel outside the city for a day. Keeping the rules and regulations in mind during the pandemic, he opted out of the show for the safety of his co-contestants and crew. It was a tough call to take, but there was no other way."

Confirming the news, Rithvik shared, "Yes, it’s true. The times we are living in are difficult and safety comes first."

This is not the first time Rithvik has shown the concern regarding the pandemic. In a previous media interaction, Rithvik shared, "The entire team of our web show 'Cartel' decided to collectively come up with some interesting content to put out there as a sense of responsibility to ease out times for people right now who are finding it very tough to cope with this entire Covid-19 phase. So our writers and directors came up with the idea of portraying the three bafoons who look at this pandemic with a lens of their own, making their whole point of view very funny, different and innovative, hence JO FO MO, a 5 video animation series for which I am voicing one of the characters, came into place".

Speaking about the show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian stunt reality television series based on the American series Fear Factor. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was hosted by Rohit Shetty. The telecast was postponed for 3 months due to COVID-19 pandemic. Week 7 episodes started from June 27. Karishma Tanna was declared as the winner of the season. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India kickstarted on August 1, 2020.

