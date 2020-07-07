Here's why Shah Rukh Khan wants wifey Gauri to refurbish his office ceiling!

Shah Rukh Khan wants to refurbish the ceiling of his production house office as he wants "something nice to look up to" when he resumes work. The superstar has asked interior designer wife Gauri to work her magic.

She feels most people don't pay much attention to the ceiling, which she considers the fifth wall of the room. Now, SRK need not look any further for inspiration for his next. He just has to lift his head.

On Friday, Gauri shared a post on Instagram talking about the importance of ceilings when it comes to design. Responding to Gauri's post, SRK made a special request. Check out the full post below:

"Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do! I want something nice to look up to when we restart work," wrote SRK.

To this, Gauri replied: "@iamsrk our team is on it, sir!"

