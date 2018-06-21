Here's why Shahid Kapoor bowed out of IIFA 2018

After Vaani Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor pulls out of Bangkok awards gala

Shahid Kapoor

With two days to go for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, the line-up of stars performing at the awards ceremony is getting bleaker. After Vaani Kapoor backed out of her gig, Shahid Kapoor — who was scheduled to put up a power-packed performance at the awards night on June 24 — has bowed out of the Bangkok event. Kapoor had no option but to pull out at the last minute owing to a back injury he sustained during the shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

A source close to the actor reveals, "Despite suffering a major back injury while shooting in Tehri last week, Shahid continued filming as he was required to wrap up the movie by mid-June. After returning to Mumbai earlier this week, he promptly dived into the dance rehearsals for his IIFA gig. It was while attempting a tricky step that he suffered a back spasm and was advised against any strenuous activity by the doctor. Although Shahid was scheduled to fly out to Thailand last night, he called off the plan. The IIFA organisers were fairly understanding about it."

Besides completing the patchwork sequences of the Shree Narayan Singh-directed drama, Kapoor will utilise the unplanned break to spend quality time with wife Mira and daughter Misha. With the three Khans skipping the gala, the event organisers can take solace that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be the headlining acts. Rekha too is scheduled to perform on stage after two decades. Kapoor's spokesperson confirmed his bowing out.

