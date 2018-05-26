Here's why Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja have been using hashtag everyday phenomenal

A fortnight after their wedding, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have explained why they have been putting the everyday phenomenal hashtag on their social media posts



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

A fortnight after their wedding, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have explained why they have been putting the everyday phenomenal hashtag on their social media posts. Anand wrote, "Everyday phenomenal reminds Sonam of the importance of appreciation, positivity and gratitude (sic)." He also took recourse in Mahatma Gandhi's saying that our words become our actions, which in turn become our habits, our values and ultimately our destiny. Looks like Sonam's love for literature is rubbing off on hubby dearest. Sonam kept it simple by writing, "My dapper handsome husband for all our lifetimes (sic)."

