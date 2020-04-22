Here's why Sonu Nigam is trending on Twitter

Singer Sonu Nigam has been trending all through Tuesday, but for all the wrong reasons. A tweet that he posted three years ago suddenly resurfaced on social media drawing online ire. A section of the media even erreonously reported that the singer has been forced to deactivate his Twitter account owing to the cyber onslaught.

The truth is Sonu had deleted his Twitter account long ago, in 2017, after facing massive trolling over tweet comments he had made back then criticising the 'azaan'. He has never been back on the social media microblogging site, though he does have an Instagram account.

Sonu is currently in Dubai, and has not been able to return to India because the lockdown happened. However, the actor posts pictures and videos on Instagram. Sonu's controversial tweets had come around this time in 2017 and a section of the Twiteratti, probably without checking the date, posted screen shots of the old tweets. These screen shots started going viral on Tuesday.

Some of Sonu's fans feel the three-year-old tweet is being resurrected in order to harass the singer in Dubai.

"Wish he hadn't deactivated his account. I fully support him. #WithYouSonuNigam" wrote a fan.

