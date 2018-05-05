Here's why Sunny Leone's husband won't be a part of her biopic

Daniel on why he won't feature alongside wife Sunny in her biopic



As Sunny Leone's biopic, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, is set to stream this month, the team has already begun shooting for the second season. Unlike Leone who is playing herself in the web series, husband Daniel Weber will not be bringing his character to life in the show.

Talking to mid-day about his decision, Weber says, "I gave it a thought initially. But I felt it would be better if I could use my time more efficiently working on the things I do on a day-to-day basis with our companies [than act]. I thought it wouldn't be a great idea to commit 60-90 days of shooting, when I have so many other things to handle."

The makers recently zeroed in on South African actor Marc Buckner for the role. Laughing that he "couldn't think of a single suggestion" regarding who should play him, Weber says, "The team did look tests and screen tests in Cape Town, and roped in Marc. Right now, Marc is trying his best to understand the script. A major part of his work

includes dialogue training. Funnily, he is trying to ape my tattoos as well."

Pointing out that Leone is a natural in front of the camera, Weber says that she is more adept at helping Buckner with the prep. "Sunny understands what the camera wants and what the audience will enjoy in a character. To get better insight, Marc sits with Sunny Leone every day before each scene to understand our dynamics as a couple. All I asked of him was to be confident on screen."

