Here's why the title of Kajol's film has not been finalised

The makers of the Kajol-starrer Eela, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, have finalised the release date but strangely not the film's title. Yesterday, it was announced that Eela remains the tentative title for the film that releases on September I4. Producers Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada are said to be brainstorming for an apt name. The film is based on Anand Gandhi's Gujarati play, Beta, Kaagdo. A literal translation does not fit into their scheme of things.

Kajol was last seen in the Tamil film VIP 2, directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. Kajol plays a single parent in the film, which revolves around the relationship shared by a mother and son. The young National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen to play her son, Neha Dhupia plays a role of a drama instructor.

