Here's why Vidyut Jammwal feels Bollywood is a long road ahead and the cycle continues
As seven films from Bollywood are slated to release on the OTT platform, Vidyut Jammwal has pointed out on Twitter how two of them, one of which is his own, were not given any invitation. He says it's a long road ahead!
Actor Vidyut Jammwal feels Bollywood is still influenced by stars and star power over equal representation, and says it is a "long road ahead" for change.
He pointed out the difference and disbalance in reference to a big announcement by a streaming platform, scheduled for Monday afternoon, through a virtual event with participation by Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Varun Dhawan.
"A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES," he tweeted. Have a look right here:
A BIG announcement for sure!!— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020
7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77
On the work front, he will be seen in Khuda Haafiz, a romantic action thriller helmed by Faruk Kabir.
