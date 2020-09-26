Here's why you need to stream Gillian Flynn's highly-anticipated Utopia this weekend!

Utopia seems to be the new buzz word on the internet, as John Cusack makes his digital debut with this highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video conspiracy thriller series. Adapted from the 2013 British series of the same name, the 8-episode series has John Cusack as the protagonist trying to save the world from impending doom. Created by best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn, the series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios.

Here are the 5 reasons why Utopia should be on your watch-list this weekend:

John Cusack's digital debut series:

The cult conspiracy drama is given a flashy US revamp, starring John Cusack as a cult-of-personality CEO. It is John's first television series, making his digital debut with the much anticipated thriller. Since the trailer launch of the series, fans have been going gaga to see him perform. Wary of fame and repelled by formulaic Hollywood fare, John has built a successful career playing underdogs and odd men out; it will be interesting to watch him in another interesting role. Stream Utopia on September 25 as John marks another remarkable journey in the upcoming thriller.

Created by award-winning writer, Gillian Flynn:

Gillian Flynn is one of those writers, whose work will make you scream and keep you on the edge of your seat till the end and surprisingly, also make you laugh. Whether it is her books or screenplays for TV shows and movies, Gillian's work is a treat for the admirers of the thriller genre. Gillian Flynn, one of the most celebrated writers and producers is known for Gone Girl (2014), Widows (2018) and Sharp Objects (2018). Her commendable works have been immensely appreciated by critics and fans alike.

Breath-taking Conspiracy thriller:

Cusack has always played an unconventional hero, which reflects his personality. But, in his digital debut John is coming up with a conspiracy thriller with a responsibility of saving the world this time. Fasten your seat belts to witness the exhilarating and suspenseful conspiracy thriller with Utopia.

Rendition of the novel:

Re-imagined by Gone Girl and Sharp Object's creator Gillian Flynn, the plot of the Amazon Original UTOPIA revolves around a group of young adults who meet online, get a hold of a cult underground graphic novel, and soon realize that everything in the book Utopia is real including man-made diseases and bio-warfare. This not only pins them as a target of a shadowy deep state organization, but also burdens them with the dangerous task of saving the world. While the book is interesting, it will be even more exciting to watch as the characters come alive on screen.

The slow-burning plot:

This is not for faint-hearted ones. The dark-gritty show with an irreconcilable title has a lot more to watch out for! As the title suggests, there is nothing utopic about it. The show follows the story of a fan community of a comic book, who eagerly wait for the sequel of 'Dystopia,' who has clues of its next virus outbreak. The mystery follows the six people who play an important part in the show, finding clues, solving puzzles, and making a revelation of the 'theories and conspiracies' attached to the comic book.

But as you'll move forward towards the climax of this Amazon Prime Video offering, you'll realise how it's not a patchwork. Created by Gillian Flynn, from Dennis Kelly's show, this one has more drama added to the characters. An entirely different stand-alone sci-fi show, with a similar storyline, will give you a mind-bending experience as it reaches towards the mind-bending climax. Mark your calendars now to binge-watch the extra-ordinary story of saving the world with UTOPIA streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting September 25.

