Hero- Gayab Mode On: The teaser of the show leaves you asking for more

Is there any greater form of justice than vigilante justice? This genre has found great success both in India and abroad, but we seldom saw it on television. But it seems we are all set to see one in the form of Hero- Gayab Mode On, the new show that's all set to arrive on Sony SAB.

The teaser reminds you of all the films where the protagonist made invisibility his strength and fought his enemies, of course, the most iconic and memorable one being Anil Kapoor's Mr. India. And the teaser will surely leave you excited.

Have a look right here:

This fantasy fiction will be a significant addition to an already illustrious set of fantasy characters such as Baalveer and Aladdin that have been entertaining the viewers of the channel.

Committed to providing values-driven light-hearted entertainment that is cherished by the entire family, Sony SAB is all set to widen its slate of shows with this latest brand-new fantasy offering.

Stay tuned to Sony SAB to catch Hero in action!

