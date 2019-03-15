Heroin worth Rs 40 lakh seized; one arrested

crime

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) has seized 700 gm heroin worth Rs 40 lakh from the city's Chitpur area and arrested a person for possessing the contraband, a senior police officer said Friday.

The person, identified as Adut Sheikh, is a resident of Sagardighi in Murshidabad district. He was intercepted near Dum Dum Road under the jurisdiction of Chitpur police station on Thursday night when he was waiting for someone. The heroin was seized from his backpack, the police officer said.

"The market value of the material is around Rs 35-40 lakh. The accused did not reveal much during interrogation. It seems that accused is a delivery man. He will be produced before the city's NDPS court Friday," the police officer said.

The Kolkata Police had arrested a drug dealer and her associate from Pragati Maidan police station area last week. Asked whether Adut was a part of the same gang, the police officer said that he may have links to the racket.

