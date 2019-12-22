Hey Ibrahim Ali Khan, what's with those funny expressions?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

We have said this before and we say this again, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like a spitting image of his father, Saif Ali Khan. And he has also inherited the genes of his grandfather, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. That's precisely why we often see him playing cricket.

And recently, he was spotted at his cricket session again, but what happened this time around will leave you amused. He was proceeding towards his car when a bunch of cameramen came to click him, and he politely obliged. However, the incident turned funny when one of the cameramen got too close and Khan quipped as he sat in his car, "Do you want to come inside?"

And don't miss the reaction he has on the same, take a look at the video right here:

View this post on Instagram Love that expression ðÂÂÂÂ¤ª #ibrahimalikhan snapped #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onDec 20, 2019 at 2:04am PST

It seems he aspires to be a cricketer and not an actor. But you never know, we may end up seeing his debut sooner than we expect. His father, though, is on a film signing spree. 2020 will see Saif Ali Khan in as many as five films- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawaani Jaaneman, Taandav, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Bhoot Police. Way to go! Even his sister Sara Ali Khan is in the movies now and already happens to be on the verge of becoming a huge star.

And of course, how can we forget the adorable munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, who Kareena and Saif call as the biggest star of the family? He too, it seems, will be a Bollywood star one day!

