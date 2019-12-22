Hey Ibrahim Ali Khan, what's with those funny expressions?
Ibrahim Ali Khan recently had a very funny interaction with the media that cannot be missed!
We have said this before and we say this again, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like a spitting image of his father, Saif Ali Khan. And he has also inherited the genes of his grandfather, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. That's precisely why we often see him playing cricket.
And recently, he was spotted at his cricket session again, but what happened this time around will leave you amused. He was proceeding towards his car when a bunch of cameramen came to click him, and he politely obliged. However, the incident turned funny when one of the cameramen got too close and Khan quipped as he sat in his car, "Do you want to come inside?"
And don't miss the reaction he has on the same, take a look at the video right here:
Love that expression ðÂÂÂÂ¤ª #ibrahimalikhan snapped #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
It seems he aspires to be a cricketer and not an actor. But you never know, we may end up seeing his debut sooner than we expect. His father, though, is on a film signing spree. 2020 will see Saif Ali Khan in as many as five films- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawaani Jaaneman, Taandav, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Bhoot Police. Way to go! Even his sister Sara Ali Khan is in the movies now and already happens to be on the verge of becoming a huge star.
And of course, how can we forget the adorable munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, who Kareena and Saif call as the biggest star of the family? He too, it seems, will be a Bollywood star one day!
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi was spotted playing cricket at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor's son was engrossed in his game, reminded us of his grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, also known as Tiger Pataudi, a well-known Indian cricketer. All Pics/Yogen Shah
Ibrahim donned a black t-shirt and white shorts with white sports shoes while playing. Seems, the star kid is in love with the sport his grandfather had mastered. He is regularly spotted sharpening his cricket skills by the paparazzi.
With an illustrious cricketing background running in the family, it isn't surprising that Ibrahim Ali Khan chose to play the sport. Ibrahim made his Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) debut by playing for Dhirubhai Ambani International School (BKC) in the Giles Shield inter-school cricket tournament for boys U-14 in 2013.
Saif Ali Khan married actress Amrita Singh in October 1991. The couple has two kids, Sara Ali Khan born in 1995, and Ibrahim born in 2001. They later separated in 2004. Although, Sara and Ibrahim stay with their mother Amrita Singh (Saif's former wife) they share a healthy and lovely relationship with father, Saif, who is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and who has a son Taimur Ali Khan together.
Ibrahim Ali Khan, who turned 18 on March 5, 2019, is currently pursuing his education in London. He also harbours acting determinations. Although, his dad is a bit worried about his son's debut movie. In an earlier interview, he said, "Yes. Ibrahim, Aarav (Akshay Kumar's son) and that group of youngsters want six packs and aspire to be Bollywood stars. I don't know if anyone wants to be an actor. It is kind of disturbing because not everyone makes it."
His elder sister Sara Ali Khan has already marked her ground in Bollywood, making her debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, followed by superhit Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. She already has a couple of movies in her kitty.
Ibrahim Ali Khan was snapped playing cricket with his friends in Juhu, Mumbai. See pictures
