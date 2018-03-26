Hichki box office: Rani Mukerji's film earns Rs 8.6 crore in two days

Hitting only 950 screens, Rani Mukerji's drama Hichki scores well at box office; earns Rs 8.6 crore within two days of release



Rani Mukerji in a still from Hichki

Given that it opened in a limited 950 screens across India, social drama Hichki has fared well with Rs 8.65 crore in its kitty within two days of its release. Rani Mukerji's comeback vehicle — which sees her as a teacher suffering from the nervous disorder Tourette Syndrome — saw a 62 per cent jump in collection on Saturday (day two), recording Rs 5.35 crore.

Till the time of going to press, trade analysts had suggested that yesterday's collections looked promising too. Distributor-exhibitor Akshaye Rathi says, "Keeping in mind the fact that the film has released in 950 odd screens only, it has seen an encouraging opening. The positive word-of-mouth, coupled with strong content, has helped it draw viewers. The makers should make profits."

Trade expert Amul Mohan says that the film has surpassed expectations. "I am sure the film will continue to march on in the coming days." Mohan points out that Hichki's first-day collection (Rs 3.3 crore) is among the highest opening figures that a women-centric film has recorded in recent times. "Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan (2017) garnered Rs 3.94 crore on day one, while Tumhari Sulu's earnings stood at Rs 2.87 crore. With Rs 2.9 crore and Rs 2.77 crore respectively, Sridevi-starrer Mom (2017) and Kangana Ranaut's Simran (2017) also did not cross the Rs 3 crore mark," he says.

