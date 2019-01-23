High five: Indian selectors get Rs 20 lakh each for Australia tour success

cricket

The BCCI yesterday announced cash awards of R20 lakh each for the senior selection committee members following Indiaâs maiden Test series win in Australia

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad

Virat Kohli led India to a historic 2-1 win in the four-Test series before capping the Australian tour with a maiden 2-1 triumph in the ODI series. "It has been decided that the selection committee comprising five members will get a bonus of Rs 20 lakhs each," BCCI said in a release.

The selection committee comprises chairman MSK Prasad, Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjape, Gagan Khoda and Sarandeep Singh. Committee Of Administrator (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai lauded the selectors for picking a balanced Indian squad during the Test and ODI series in Australia.

Crucial role

"We are proud of the way India have performed in Australia. We had announced cash rewards for cricketers and support staff earlier and are now rewarding selectors," he said. "The five men have played a crucial role in picking a balanced squad and offering the team management enough options to work around different combinations. The boys chosen to represent the Indian team went about their task in a fearless manner and stood up in challenging situations."

Member of CoA, Diana Edulji also acknowledged the role of the selectors in India's performance Down Under. "Each member who has played a role in India's recent triumphs in Australia needs to be appreciated. With the World Cup just about four months away, the ODI series in Australia provided excellent preparation for the Indian team," said Edulji.

Good job

"The selectors have been focusing on a core group that will make the cut at the showpiece event. I congratulate them for picking some fine young talents, who performed brilliantly on their maiden tour of Australia," she added.

