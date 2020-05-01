Higher ground

Early on in a conversation, author and yoga practitioner Ira Trivedi makes it clear that the first-of-its-kind virtual Being Yoga Festival is not just about yoga. "I would say, it is more about being yoga (sic) than doing yoga," she says. It is also what explains the diverse line-up the festival has in store.

The first day of the two-day festival acts as a preview and introduces participants to what's in store through a yoga session with influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as Beer Biceps, and Trivedi. This will be followed by a talk by Rajeev Malhotra on the Vedic point of view on pandemics. You can then join Deva Premal and Miten for some live chanting.

Mahesh Bhupathi

The second day features a 12-hour schedule with sections dedicated to fitness, spirituality, nutrition and motivation. Here, actor Rahul Bose reveals lockdown tricks for fitness and nutrition, fitness expert Mickey Mehta talks about immunity, Blossom Kochhar shares DIY beauty hacks and tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi discusses stress management. The day's events come to a close with a kirtan by Grammy nominee Krishna Das.

"It is a stressful time for everyone and people are very concerned about their health at the moment. They want to work towards boosting immunity and fitness. There is also a need to relax through aids like meditation," says Trivedi who put the festival together in all of two weeks.



Rahul Bose

All the sessions will be live on Facebook and people can tune in accordingly. "We had earlier planned to charge for it but decided to make it free. However, we urge people to donate and these proceeds will go towards fighting COVID-19," she says.

Log on to May 2, 6.30 pm and May 3, 7 am to 7 pm

Log on to www.beingyogafestival.org/

