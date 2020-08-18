Highway or crater gully? Potholes on Eastern Express cause problems for motorists

Motorists driving along the arterial Eastern Express Highway stretch, within the municipal limits of Thane city are facing a nightmare, due to the potholes-ridden stretch between Mulund toll plaza and Ghodbunder Road junction. The ongoing metro work on the highway has already shut one lane of the highway.

The situation turns from bad to worse during the peak hours. Thanekars and Mumbaikars who have been travelling via the arterial EEH stretch have alleged that the authorities are not doing much to address the issue.

'Very narrow road'

Thane-based activist Rohit Joshi said, "Due to metro work, not only have roads been narrowed, but the movement of heavy machinery used for construction work is causing the potholes. Teen Haath Naka, where seven roads meet is an important junction, has a heavy traffic jam all the time. The road has become so narrow that only one vehicle can pass at a time. Due to the potholes too, vehicles move at a snail's pace." When mid-day visited the area on the EEH, there were potholes and the road surface was uneven at many places between Mulund toll plaza and Thane Ghodbunder junction. This not only slowed the pace of north-bound traffic, the uneven road surface and potholes also posed a huge threat to motorists.

'Authorities not doing much'

Businessmen Gajendra Tomar, a resident of Kapurbawdi in Thane, said, "The issue of potholes is really serious on arterial roads in Thane, including the Eastern Express Highway, but the authorities are least bothered about repairing the same.

"The uneven road surface not just causes traffic jams but also a lot of pollution which is not good for the environment. Because of the potholes I have reduced my I commute because some are so big that they aggravate my back ache."

The situation of the Thane-Ghodbunder Road connecting Thane with Dahisar is the same. There are potholes and uneven road surfaces on this stretch too, which can prove fatal to two-wheeler riders.

According to locals, the stretch of Eastern Express Highway passing through Thane Municipal limits is maintained by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), as it is carrying out the work of the metro along the stretch.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news