Hiking is a pleasure for Caroline Wozniacki!

Published: Aug 05, 2020, 09:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Wozniacki retired from professional tennis and is busy enjoying her life off the court

Picture Courtesy/ Caroline Wozniacki Instagram
Former World No. 1 Danish tennis beauty Caroline Wozniacki looks stunning in this photograph taken at the picturesque Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, an oasis in the heart of the French Riviera.

On Monday, Caroline Wozniacki took to social media playform Instagram to share a stunning picture for her 1.4 million followers and wrote: “Proper hiking attire not required#nofilter.”

 
 
 
In the photo, Caroline Wozniacki is seen posing in an all-yellow outfit against a stunning backdrop of the sea. The post received 38,939 ‘likes’.

