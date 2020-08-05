Hiking is a pleasure for Caroline Wozniacki!

Former World No. 1 Danish tennis beauty Caroline Wozniacki looks stunning in this photograph taken at the picturesque Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, an oasis in the heart of the French Riviera.

On Monday, Caroline Wozniacki took to social media playform Instagram to share a stunning picture for her 1.4 million followers and wrote: “Proper hiking attire not required#nofilter.”

View this post on Instagram Proper hiking attire not requiredð #nofilter A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) onAug 3, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

In the photo, Caroline Wozniacki is seen posing in an all-yellow outfit against a stunning backdrop of the sea. The post received 38,939 ‘likes’.

