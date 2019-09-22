Hilary Duff has mom guilt

Actress Hilary Duff, who is battling "very contagious" strep throat, has opened up about feeling mom guilt. The actress took to Instagram Stories about how she was battling a "very contagious" case of strep throat. Although Duff, 31, felt terrible, she said her mom guilt was making her feel even worse because she is currently unable to spend time with her children - son Luca Cruz, 7, and daughter Banks Violet, 10 months - as she recovers from the illness, reports people.com.

"I'm super sick - I think I have strep throat - and I'm in bed I'm getting an IV to hopefully feel better," Duff explained, before asking her followers, "As a parent, why does it feel so horrible to be sick? Like, the guilt of being in bed."

"There are obviously times when I've had to be with my kids all day long, sick and feeling horrible, with no help. But today, I have help and I should be resting and the guilt is crazy."

"My head is spinning, and I feel like I should be doing a million things and being with my kids every minute when really I'm very contagious," she added. "It's just the hard part of being a parent. It s**ks."

Since she is unable to do anything or go anywhere, Duff said she was using her time in bed wisely - to prepare for the upcoming "Lizzie McGuire" reboot. "I'm going to take this opportunity to watch 'Lizzie McGuire', like, start to finish," she shared. "I'm going to do all my research and get it all fresh in my mind."

