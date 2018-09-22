Hilary Duff in no rush to marry boyfriend

hollywood

Hilary Duff is reportedly fast approaching the last leg of her pregnancy, but is in no rush to marry her boyfriend and musician Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff

Singer-actress Hilary Duff is reportedly fast approaching the last leg of her pregnancy, but is in "no rush" to marry her boyfriend and musician Matthew Koma. The two will welcome their first child together soon.

Despite rumours that Koma had popped the question, a source told eonline.com that the pair is not engaged and in "no rush to get married". "They already feel married and don't feel they need a signed document to seal the deal," said the source.

"They eventually do want to get married and have a ceremony but for now, are focused on their baby girl coming." The source describes the couple as a "true modern family", adding that Koma is a "great stepdad" to Luca Comrie -- Hilary's six-year-old son.

"Everyone gets along great and it has been a smooth transition," the source added.

"Luca has been overly excited since day one of this pregnancy and is starting to understand more of what is about to come. He is very anxious for his baby sister to come and is always talking about her."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever