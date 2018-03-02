Himachal Governor, Acharya Devvrat and CM, Jai Ram Thakur greet people on Holi

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Holi festival



Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Holi festival. The festival would strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and would go a long way in promoting unity and integrity, Devvrat said in a statement. The Chief Minister said Holi, celebrated by the people of all faiths and religions, helped in strengthening the social fabric.

