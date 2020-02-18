Himansh Kohli: Even today, people call me Neha Kakkar's ex-boyfriend

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli and singer Neha Kakkar were madly in love with each other and in a steady relationship. However, their hardcore fans were shocked when the couple broke up and decided to go their separate ways. What could have gone wrong? Why did such a rose-tinted love story go Kaput?

The actor has now spilled the beans on all. He first started by saying that people, even from a certain section of the media, still call him Neha Kakkar's ex-boyfriend. He also believes it's sad as he has his own identity.

Then comes the question everyone wants to know the answer to. Why was the break-up so ugly? Kohli says, "It wasn't an ugly break-up from my side, but when speculations began, everything became ugly. That was one of the worst phases of my life. Today, things have settled down, but yes, there was a time when the entire world was cursing me on social media. That was when we had just split towards the end of 2018 and she had put up this post online. Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain."

He added, "It was very upsetting because I wasn't saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front. At the end of the day though, we are human."

For any actor or anybody, coming out of a relationship can be tough. Kohli says he went to London and his sister joined him there as he needed a holiday. He also says he wanted to mediate and was losing the confidence to talk to women. And he was glad Kakkar cleared the rumours of him cheating on her, which was certainly not the case.

Today, the actor is open to love but his entire focus will be on his work. He says he has two films and two music videos coming up. We are looking forward!

