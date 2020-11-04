Himanshi Khurana celebrates one year of togetherness; gets ready for Karva Chauth

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, the much-in-love couple has been painting the town red with their mushy pictures. AsiManshi have been together ever since they met at the Bigg Boss house. The duo played their individual games, but as soon as Asim stepped out of the house, their lovestory took a step forward and they confessed feelings for each other in front of the social media.

Ever since then, Asim and Himanshi have left no stone unturned to share the loved-up posts on Instagram. AsiManshi shared an adorable black and white photo, and their fans can't get enough of it!

View this post on Instagram Look at them ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ðÂÂÂ (@iamhimanshikhurana) onNov 3, 2020 at 10:40am PST

That's not all! Himanshi is now getting ready to celebrate her first ever Karva Chauth. The actress has posted a video on social media, where she is seen applying henna on her hands on the occasion of Karva Chauth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ðÂÂÂ (@iamhimanshikhurana) onNov 2, 2020 at 5:14am PST

On the personal front, Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz is flying high on success. The model has already got a new house in Mumbai, a sea-facing flat, which he showed off on social media. The duo shared the screen space together in Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. Composed by Amaal Mallik, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Arijit Singh, the romantic song featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be out on 10th August on T-Series' YouTube channel.

