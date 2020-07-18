Himanshu Goel's Insta poetry collection, 52 Laws of love becomes people's favorite monsoon read

Insta poetry, a contemporary style of poems is in vogue today. On the 5th of July, popular poet Himanshu Goel launched his Insta poetry, titled 52 Laws of Love in a paperback format. And in this short period, the book marked its consistency by being on top of the Poetry Charts on Amazon India. This paperback edition published by Kalamos Literary Services has become people's favourite monsoon read.

52 Laws of love is a journey of love in 52 poems through all its aspects. Right from the honeymoon, to the sacrifices, to the bitter end and forever after; is a small gist of the Insta poetry by Goel.

Himanshu is overwhelmed by this, he says, "It is a surreal feeling that people have accepted my work and are showing so much love and adulation. It's joyous reading all the positive messages and emails."

Here are some of the reviews:

Vidhya Thakkar, a popular Indian book blogger and reviewer with over 12k followers on Instagram:

"A sweet book describing the phases of Love. The author wonderfully expressed the feeling of Love. Each poem has its own depth. The beautiful accompanying illustrations tell a story themselves."

Harsh in his Amazon review of the book:

"You know, at some point, we all think that there is something which we can't express not even with words, in this book Himanshu Goel has written each and every word of that feeling. I loved it, I will read it every time I feel low."

Well, monsoon with a cup of coffee and reading Himanshu's 52 Laws of Love is indeed so perfect.

