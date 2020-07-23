Himanshu Soni cried the entire night when he heard his COVID-positive wife was critical

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor Himanshu Soni's wife Sheetal Singh had recently been tested positive for coronavirus. She had travelled to Rishikesh for work after flight services resumed, which is where she got infected. While she was admitted in a hospital there, doctors told Soni that her condition was critical.

Recalling the dreadful time, Himanshu Soni told ETimes, "It was very difficult to hear from the doctor that she is very critical. I was not in my senses after hearing that and I was unable to think what I should do. I had started meditating during the lockdown and that helped me a lot. I would say otherwise I wouldn't have been that strong."

He further added, "I could only rely on the doctors and they were saying she's very critical and they can't say anything. I felt that they lacked infrastructure and could only handle patients with mild symptoms and were not prepared to handle the critical situation. I think something major could have happened. I was crying the whole night, but I had to be strong also because I had to make the decision. I think prayers and meditation helped her. I got her admitted on July 4 and she started responding well to the medicines from July 5."

Himanshu Soni's wife is now recovering from COVID-19. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a photo with her and wrote, "Thank you for all your prayers blessing love & concerned showered on me & my wife, with utmost gratitude would like everyone to know she's now back at home & still recovering which will be another 20 days..."

Here's hoping Sheetal is back on her feet soon!

