Himesh Reshammiya: Music makes debutantes' identities

Himesh Reshammiya on composing for Mithun Chakraborty's son's debut film, Bad Boy

Himesh Reshammiya, Namashi Chakraborty and father Mithun Chakraborty

Himesh Reshammiya understands the importance of delivering a promising soundtrack for a movie that marks an actor's debut. "The film's music helps in creating the identity of a débutante," says the composer-singer, who will lend his skill to Rajkumar Santoshi's romantic comedy, Bad Boy, which marks the launch vehicle of Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son, Namashi, and Inbox Pictures' producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter, Armin.

Acknowledging that debut vehicles put an added responsibility on all artistes involved in the film-making process, he says "Mithunda's legacy is unmatchable. Several songs of his films have become chart-busters. Hence, the attempt is to create a blockbuster album. I like taking up challenges." Apart from meeting the requirement of enhancing the storyline, the soundtrack, Reshammiya says, is being created with the aim of serving as a promotional tool as well. "Since it is a happy, fun and romantic film, we wanted the songs to be a talking point, before its release. Nowadays, music works only if the film does. My aim is to create songs that have their own identity, and also help the film."

He hopes to wrap up work on the tracks in four months. "We are working on five new songs; the kind that the youth can connect with as soon as they hear them. We aren't recreating old tracks as the film gives us enough scope to present fresh music." Santoshi is only happy to have him aboard. "Himesh has always produced chart-busters that appeal to the youth," he beams.

