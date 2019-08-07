Himesh Reshammiya: The kissing in the song was spontaneous

bollywood

Remembering an incident from the shoot of this song Himesh said, "Raka, the choreographer wanted everything spontaneous in the song and nothing preplanned since the concept of the song was love and he wanted the actors to look natural..."

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia in a still from the song. Pic/YouTube

Himesh Reshammiya's new song Heer Tu Meri from Happy Hardy and Heer is out today. Sung, composed and written by Himesh he says, "This song is a perfect combination of a soulful melody and a great beat to it to burn the dance floor and I'm also going to do a full on studio version of this song in my cap look. I relate to this song and feel it's a Himesh 2.0 song and the lyrics also are written by me. Hookah bar was also written by me and I feel this track will also rock big time with music lovers and also in gyms, clubs and cars."

Remembering an incident from the shoot of this song Himesh said, "Raka, the choreographer wanted everything spontaneous in the song and nothing preplanned since the concept of the song was love and he wanted the actors to look natural and feel every shot. He kept prompting me and Sonia during each shot and while we were shooting a sequence on the streets of Scotland while driving the car, he saw this chemistry between us and prompted me and Sonia to kiss and the shot just happened very naturally. It was not planned at all and that's why the shot just flows and doesn't look forced."

Sonia on her part says, "The shot works only because of it being very natural and we had super fun shooting for the film and the chemistry shows in each shot. This film is a love story and all about moments in the life of Happy, Hardy and Heer and hence great chemistry between us was very essential for the story to work. I have been a huge fan of Himesh Reshammiya and we hit it off instantly from the time we started doing our workshops and I really feel we make a very cute pair."

Watch the video of Heer Tu Meri here:

