Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon starrer Unlock's trailer released; check it out now

Starring Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon in lead roles, film to premiere on 27th June on ZEE 5. After all of the romance of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend', all the comedy of 'Ghoomketu' and thrill of 'Lalbazaar', ZEE5 is now gearing up for its next Original film 'Unlock'. The platform launched the Trailer exclusively during a virtual meet with the lead cast Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon and Aditi Arya yesterday.

Watch the trailer now:

The trailer will hook the audience to their devices and unlock the deepest desires of Suhani, played by Hina Khan. She is on a mission to win Amar (Kushal Tandon) back and in the process, she ends up installing a diabolical app. Will her compulsive addiction with the app's virtual assistant voice fulfil her darkest wishes? This is the first time a suspense tech film based on the dark web is premiering in the Indian OTT space. The movie has a lot of layers and will give the viewers an edge of the seat entertainment experience.

"This is my second feature film narrative around the dark web, Hacked was loved by all and now Unlock will take the thriller quotient a notch higher. The subject of dark web has not been explored much in India and the teaser does complete justice to the plot of the movie. We want to reach out to the young audience to give them a reality check on the dark web. Unlock is full of suspense, thrill and perfect for a weekend binge with your friends." shares Hina Khan essaying the role of Suhani in Unlock.

The film stars Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon and Aditi Arya in lead roles. Directed by Debatma Mandal and produced by Wind Horse Films and KARTINA Entertainment.

UNLOCK will premiere on Saturday, 27th June, exclusively on ZEE5.

