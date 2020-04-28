Hina Khan: Bigg Boss house and COVID quarantine poles apart

No househelp and no option to step out have made many feel like being locked up in the "Bigg Boss" house. But former "Bigg Boss" contestant Hina Khan says that participating in the reality show and experiencing the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown have nothing in common.

The reality show, an Indian version of international series "Celebrity Big Brother", features celebrities locked inside a house for months under constant camera surveillance, without any gadgets or luxury. "The 'Bigg Boss' house and this quarantine phase are poles apart in regards to any kind of a comparison. There is no tactic I am using right now," Hina told IANS.

Unlike the show where the contestants have to be away from their loved ones, Hina is living with her family in Mumbai right now and is feeling fortunate. "I am so happy to have them by my side during these tough times," said the "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" actress.

Like others, she is also doing household chores and keeping herself entertained with engaging content online. "From cooking to cleaning to working out to watching stuff online, I have been diverting my mind with things that are positive and productive. Right now it's best doing what you like doing more than anything else, to deal with the home quarantine phase in a better way," she said.

The lockdown, which has been imposed since March, has been a learning experience for her. "The art of patience is the biggest thing I have learnt from the lockdown. Keeping calm, composed and patiently passing through each day is what I am now getting much better at," she shared.

She doesn't have big plans after the lockdown gets over. "I feel that even when the lockdown is over, getting back to the normal way of life like it was before this whole scenario began, is honestly going to take a lot of time. So even if there are things I want to do, it's all going to be done with keeping necessary precautions in mind first," she said.

While there is still time for the lockdown to be lifted, viewers can enjoy her recently released short film titled "Smartphone". "The short film has a great message. One is about never underestimating anybody else's abilities and there is a strong sense of women empowerment as well, so content-wise it is quite good. And right now I feel that good, meaningful and interesting content is what people need to be given to watch, to help divert their minds from the stressful situation that we are all facing at the moment," said Hina.

She plays a rural woman in the short film.

"It was a challenging role with lots of nuances to keep in mind. From the desi accent to the language, dressing style and even personality traits of the character, I had to ensure that every small detail was perfect! And challenges like these in my work space are what I actually look forward to and enjoy working on, so this definitely is one of those amazingly challenging projects," she said.

