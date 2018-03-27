Hina Khan enjoys a romantic vacation in Dubai with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan is currently in Dubai to walk the ramp, and accompanying her is boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal



Hina Khan with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Dubai. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/realhinakhan

Television's glamorous bahu, Hina Khan, better known for her character Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is leading a luxurious life. The actress quit the show and participated in reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11. She emerged as a runner-up in both the shows. Post her Bigg Boss stint, the diva is walking the ramp for renowned designers.

Hina Khan is currently in Dubai with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and exploring the beauty of Dubai. Hina will be walking the ramp in Dubai, and beau Rocky has accompanied her. She shared some pictures from the scenic location on her Instagram account and wrote, "When the attempt to build something magnificent within ignites everything around transforms! The Burj Khalifa is a living, breathing organism that inspires everyone without discrimination! That's not just an icon but an iconic personality! #BurjKhalifa @visit.dubai #VisitDubai (sic)."

Recently, she was trolled for her dressing style and the hysteria around her wearing rented clothes for entire three months in the house. But Hina was in good spirits and gave the haters a piece of her mind. "Clothes don't make a style statement ur personality does.. otherwise all designers wud b wearing and walking the ramp in their own designs.. bye the way she's the designer herself it's her piece designers WANT to source thr clothes to only a few actors (sic)," was her response to the trolls.

