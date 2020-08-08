Hina Khan 'felt like a baby' working in Naagin 5

Hina Khan is the new Naagin of Indian television, and the actress says working in the show was unlike anything she has ever done before. Hina, who has been cast as the shape-shifting serpent protagonist in "Naagin 5", says the show is far removed from her usual family soap experience.

"Honestly, I felt like a baby again. Although I have an experience of a good 11 years now, I felt like a baby because 'Naagin' is not like a normal family drama soap. It is a very technical show," Hina told IANS. The actress, who has acted in family soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, says working on a supernatural show as Naagin is all about imagination.

"You really have to imagine stuff. In most parts we shoot against green screens. So, for me it has been a different experience and I really loved it. I am glad that I am exploring this," she said.

Earlier seasons of "Naagin" had actresses like Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti playing the central role.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever