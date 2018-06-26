Hina Khan looks stunning in a corset playsuit for her latest photoshoot

Hina Khan is currently in Goa for an event, and has shared several photos of hers on social media

Hina Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/realhinakhan

Television actress Hina Khan is staying true to the 'fashionista' title bestowed upon her. The telly diva is upping her fashion game with each passing day. Hina's latest photoshoot makes her look nothing less than a goddess.

Dressed in a white corset playsuit paired with an oversized jacket and gladiators, she looked stunning! Hair transformed into curls and accessorised with hoops, rings and nude make-up, Hina is looking hotter than ever. The photoshoot was done for an event in Goa, suggested by Hina Khan's Instagram post. She posted the photos and captioned it as, "Your life does not get better by chance, it gets better by change! #Goa #EventDiaries (sic)." In the other set of photos shared by Hina, she wrote, "Be ignited or be gone!"

Hina Khan wanted to break the mould she had created around herself with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played an obedient daughter and daughter-in-law Akshara in the show. After working for almost eight years, she quit the show. Later, she participated in several reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss to bring out to the real world her original self, and break the fence of her show's image.

Hina, who reportedly was one of the highest paid television actresses has been listed under Asia's 50 sexiest women.

