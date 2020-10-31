Hina Khan's Instagram family grows to 10 million

Actress Hina Khan has garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram. She thanked fans for the love and support in her new post on social media.

Hina posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing with balloons.

"10 Million Strong Thank you," she wrote as the caption, tagging the post with #10MillionHinaholics#10MillionInstaHearts.

View this post on Instagram 10 Million Strong Thank you ð #10MillionHinaholics #10MillionInstaHearts A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) onOct 30, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

Hina became a household name after playing Akshara in the TV serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai". She also participated in the reality show "Bigg Boss 11", and has dabbled in music albums.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film "Hacked" earlier this year, and was also seen in the film "Unlock".

Hina recently starred in the supernatural show "Naagin 5", and briefly entered the "Bigg Boss 14" house as a Toofani Senior.

