Hindi imposition: Twitterati, southern BJP allies, opposition slam proposed move

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent pitch for Hindi as a common language, that drew flak from various south Indian leaders including DMK President MK Stalin and Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and superstar-turned-politician Rajanikanth among others asserting that such an attempt would not only be resisted by southern states, but also many in the north. On Saturday, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah had reportedly proposed for a common language for the country and said that Hindi is spoken the most and it can unite the whole nation.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth said on Wednesday the concept of a common language in India was "unfortunately" not possible. "A common language not just for India but any country is good for its unity and progress. Unfortunately, (one cannot) bring a common language in our country. So you cannot impose any language," he told in a media briefing session at the airport in Chennai. "Especially, if you impose Hindi, not just Tamil Nadu, no southern state will accept that. Many states in northern parts will also not accept that," the superstar-turned-politician further added.

"India has many languages and every language has its importance. But it is absolutely necessary that the entire country should have one language that becomes India's identity globally," he said. The remarks invited ire from the South Indian state, especially in Tamil Nadu, where the ruling AIADMK, one of the BJP's ally, said that there will be only "adverse reaction" if Hindi is imposed in the state.

Even BJP veteran and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asserted that Kannada was the principal language in his state and that its importance would never be compromised. While all official languages in the country are equal, Kannada is the principal language in Karnataka and there will be no compromise with its importance, he had said. The DMK’s MK Stalin also dubbed Shah's statement as "shocking," and announced a state-wide protest on Friday against the issue.

Even the Twitterati reacted on Shah’s Hindi pitch with memes and statements asserting that if would be difficult to impose it in all over the country.

Just because you are in majority you cannot force your language on linguistic minorities. #stophindiimpostion



India was partitioned on religion. Pakistan split into 2 due to language imposition.



Without English India would still be a poor country. — Sakthi Priyan H (@sakthipriyan) September 16, 2019

#WillHindiUnify



India is one of the unique countries in the world that has the legacy of the diversity of languages.



When you impose one language or culture on everyone, India will lose its identity.



We are united by diversity and divided by politics.#stophindiimpostion pic.twitter.com/07r8jZPvDA — Nareen Kumar (@bnareen) September 16, 2019

India already has a unifying language: the pain of a man-made economic crisis causing lakhs of job losses about to turn into crores of job losses. This pain is tne same no matter which controversy you use to deflect attention. #StopHindiImperialism #HindiDiwas #stophindiimpostion — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) September 14, 2019

