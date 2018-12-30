Hindus asked not to celebrate New Year on January 1 in Goa

national

To begin the New Year on the midnight of December 31 by consuming alcoholic drinks, creating a ruckus and committing malpractices is not Indian culture, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said in its statement

Representational picture

Panaji (Goa): The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Panaji on Friday appealed to the Hindus in the entire country to celebrate New Year only on Chaitra Shuddha Pratipada, also known as Gudhipadwa, which is going to be celebrated in April next year. According to the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Gudhipadwa has historical, natural and spiritual significance, which lacks in the celebration of the Christian New Year on January 1.

To begin the New Year on the midnight of December 31 by consuming alcoholic drinks, creating a ruckus and committing malpractices is not Indian culture, the Samiti said in its statement.

In one of the survey, it is observed that the youth taste their first gulp of alcoholic drink and first puff of a cigarette in the feasts organised on the occasion of Christian New Year. To begin the New Year in this manner causes harm to social morality, disturbs law and order and turns new generation toward devastation, the statement further read.

How can such perverse acts make the New Year an auspicious occasion, is a question asked forth by the Samiti.

"Today, the Bible is taught in Christian Convent schools, Quran is taught in Madarasas; however, Hindu Scriptures are not taught to Hindus in any of the schools and colleges," the Samiti said.

The statement of the group further read that the conversion of Hindus starts with blindly following such Christian festivals.

The Samiti in Goa is distributing handbills, sticking wall posters, arranging lectures to spread its message. It will also submit memoranda to the Collector and Police administration to stop malpractices, by conducting Baratiya Sanskruti raksha abhiyan and other measures in the state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever