Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for her web series XXX

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, YouTuber Vikas Pathak, better known as Hindustani Bhau, has alleged that he has been getting calls to "sit and talk things out" after he lodged a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor, alleging that her web series, XXX, has brought disrepute to the Indian Army.

In one of the scenes, an Army officer's wife makes her paramour wear her husband's uniform and then tears it off as she gets into bed with him.

He also shared videos on Instagram, tagging PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, and Aditya Thackeray, as a way to bring their attention to the series. He wrote, "Ab TANDAV Hoga Mumbai Ke Sadko Par (There will be chaos on the streets of Mumbai)."

Looks like Hindustani Bhau is in "no mood to talk" and is insisting that Kapoor "apologise to the Army."

