History-sheeter murderered, genitals mutilated at Matunga railway station

The victim, Anil Shelar,36, bore injuries on his head. His body lay in a pool of blood near the electric department cabin at Matunga.

A body of a history-sheeter was found near Matunga railway station on Saturday with his genitals chopped off. Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

According to crime branch officials and the railway police, Shelar had an illegitimate relationship with his friend's wife. The friend who was also a history-sheeter had been arrested in a cheating case earlier. He was released from jail in January this year.

The accused, Dayaram Solanki,35 had been absconding since Shelar's body was found.

Railway crime branch senior inspector Santosh Dhanvate told Mumbai Mirror, "We learnt that Solanki had warned many times to stay away from his wife... This made Solanki kill Shelar."

Allegedly, Solanki sought help from Golu Waghela alias Ganesh, 27. They called Shelar to the spot and attacked him on his head with a rod after an argument broke out. Dhanvate said, "As Solanki collapsed, the accused chopped off his private parts."

