Why did John Cena post Asim Riaz's picture on Instagram, netizens wonder

WWE champion-turned-Hollywood star John Cena returns to the screens in a few months from now in "Fast & Furious 9", and while the makers of the Vin Diesel-starrer mega-franchise probably won't fly down the actor to India to promote the film, Cena has struck a smart connection with fans here. The Hollywood macho man has taken to Instagram and posted a picture of model Asim Riaz on his handle.

Cena did not caption the picture, to explain why he posted Riaz's picture. All we know is that Cena has in the past said that he does not follow any logic while posting snapshots on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) onFeb 5, 2020 at 4:21am PST

Riaz has lately become a familiar name among those who watch the reality show "Bigg Boss", because he is a contestant on season 13 of the show. Cena's post might just do Riaz a whole lot of good by garnering some votes in his favour on that show. He would also be hoping that Cenaa¿s attention has a positive impact on his struggling career once he gets back into the normal world from the show.

On Cena's part, the post could probably work as an early promotional campaign for "Fast & Furious 9". Too early perhaps, for the film is scheduled to release only in May. The funny thing is, after seeing Asim Riaz on John Cena's Insta page, many believed the Hollywood actor's account has been hacked!

